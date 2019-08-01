BitBay (BAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.52 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. BitBay has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $2,685.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, BitBay has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006673 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

