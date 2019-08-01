Bitcoin Plus Price Reaches $6.30 on Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $798,921.00 and approximately $81,752.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00060402 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005056 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001611 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000636 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 126,838 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

