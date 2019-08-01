BK Technologies (BKTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BKTI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 22,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,431. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.