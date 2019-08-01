Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Blackbaud has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Blackbaud to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of BLKB opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $110.39.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

