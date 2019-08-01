Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives $91.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BLKB stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is 25.67%.

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $3,272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,782,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,310,000 after buying an additional 849,217 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 632,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

