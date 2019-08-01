Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,782,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,310,000 after buying an additional 849,217 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,745,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,636,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $46,789,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 632,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,375.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLKB traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,039. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

