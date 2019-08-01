BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $462.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $509.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.28. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.