Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $239.00. Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at $232.40, with a volume of 28,490 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $174.76 million and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.