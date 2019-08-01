Bluzelle Reaches Market Cap of $8.17 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Bluzelle has a market cap of $8.17 million and $1.17 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.78 or 0.05763792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000190 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000961 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,494,070 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

