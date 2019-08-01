BMO Capital Markets Raises Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target to C$57.00

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genworth MI Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC upgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.40.

Shares of MIC traded up C$2.75 on Thursday, reaching C$51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 499,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,344. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.38. Genworth MI Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.18 and a twelve month high of C$51.95.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$168.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.3000006 EPS for the current year.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Senior Officer Philip Adrian Virgil Mayers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.95, for a total transaction of C$268,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,258.40.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

