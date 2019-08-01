Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Cut by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.79.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

