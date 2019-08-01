Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.10, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 1,007,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,716. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $710.36 million, a PE ratio of -473.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIFI shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hagan sold 32,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $586,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,056,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,499.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.