Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 907692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 478,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Boot Barn by 22.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Boot Barn by 17.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $934.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

