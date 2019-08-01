Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Boyd Gaming from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,603. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.