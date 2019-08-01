BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 605 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 605 ($7.91) price target on BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 652.94 ($8.53).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 537.90 ($7.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 540.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £320.16 ($418.35). Insiders have acquired a total of 174 shares of company stock worth $94,192 in the last three months.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.