Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Brady and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 244,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,148. Brady has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.64.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,225 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $107,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,367 shares of company stock worth $2,074,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 107.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brady during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.