BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.53

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 49189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 4,705,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr acquired 2,647,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,408,500 shares of company stock worth $125,944,500.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

