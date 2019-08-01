Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,200 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 733,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,756 shares of company stock worth $5,458,127 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $157.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $501.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

