Brokerages Anticipate CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.70.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,360,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,174,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,303,000 after purchasing an additional 519,210 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 18.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,460,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,982,000 after purchasing an additional 388,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,436,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.84. 2,023,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.28. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $137.85. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

