Brokerages Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.41). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.29. 229,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $443,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,736. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,469,000 after buying an additional 1,265,645 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,702.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 775,358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,262,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,408,000 after buying an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

