Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 202 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of MRBK stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.07. Meridian Bank has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bank stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Meridian Bank worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bank (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.