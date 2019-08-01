Brokerages Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.27. Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.65.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,691,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $295.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,335 shares of company stock worth $27,006,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

