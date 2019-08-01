Brokerages Anticipate Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to Post $1.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Total System Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.18. Total System Services reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Total System Services.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on shares of Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen cut shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Total System Services by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSS traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,268. Total System Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.11.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total System Services (TSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.