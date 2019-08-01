Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. Ball reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Vertical Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.01.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $675,942.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,087,749.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,078 shares of company stock worth $2,746,288. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 10.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ball by 56.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ball by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded up $4.33 on Thursday, hitting $75.81. 63,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56. Ball has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

