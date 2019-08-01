Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce sales of $255.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.56 million and the highest is $258.92 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $241.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $202,234.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $3,954,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,691,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,588 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $103.64. 64,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $110.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

