Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.53. CONMED reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $594,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,348.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 8,970 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $744,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,266. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 2,888.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CONMED by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CONMED by 53.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth $216,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 282,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,681. CONMED has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

