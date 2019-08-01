Brokerages Expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to announce $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $250,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $850,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490,000.00 to $1.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.59 million to $14.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorMedix.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

CorMedix stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 11,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,242. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.