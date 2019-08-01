Brokerages Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.60. FLIR Systems reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $1,120,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $526,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 340.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.02. 892,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.14. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

