Brokerages Expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. Gartner reported sales of $921.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $634,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,036.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 80.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 98.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Gartner by 50.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.41. 776,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.99.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.