Brokerages Expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.54. Iqvia posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,025 shares of company stock worth $37,222,796 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 96.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 13.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

