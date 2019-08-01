Brokerages Expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will announce $7.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.57 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $31.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.35 billion to $31.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.66 billion to $33.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. ValuEngine raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,129,000 after acquiring an additional 291,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,093 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.36. 284,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

