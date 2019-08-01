Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post $307.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.20 million to $310.05 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $302.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.07. 206,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,745. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 565,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,589,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,037,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

