Brokerages Set Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT at $62.71

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLRN. Barclays downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Jean George sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,492,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $485,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,726 shares of company stock worth $2,519,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 965.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.