Brokerages Set Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Target Price at €48.43

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.29 ($57.31).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of ETR COK traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €51.55 ($59.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €47.73. Cancom has a 12-month low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 12-month high of €55.15 ($64.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

