Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) PT at $149.13

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

DECK traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.65. 697,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,052. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $180.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $321,573.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,961,000 after acquiring an additional 449,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $53,144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $25,025,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 360,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

