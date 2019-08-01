Brokerages Set Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Target Price at $3.88

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of DYNT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

