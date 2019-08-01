Brokerages Set MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Target Price at $26.95

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America set a $24.00 price target on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.97. 1,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,768. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.39. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 727,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 33.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 36.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.