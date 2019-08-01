Brokerages Set TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) PT at $18.13

Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSU. New Street Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TIM Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 674.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 269,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 234,780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 2,095.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 813,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TIM Participacoes will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

