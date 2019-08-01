Buckingham Research Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $87.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.57. 82,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34. Saia has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $83.75.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.42 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

