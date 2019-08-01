Buckingham Research Upgrades Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to Neutral

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Shares of MHK opened at $124.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.23. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $109.35 and a fifty-two week high of $196.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $419,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,316.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $621,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,028. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $172,158,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 599,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $68,819,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 138.1% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 885,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,682,000 after buying an additional 513,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 306.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 119,417 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

