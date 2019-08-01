Buckle Inc’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates, Stock Climbs by 3.2% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales climbed 6.2% in the month of July. Buckle’s stock climbed by 3.2% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74. Buckle has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $201.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,109,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Buckle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,332,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 369,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

