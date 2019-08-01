Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE:BBW opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $84.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,611 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 167,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

