Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

BFST traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,533. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $332.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 525,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

