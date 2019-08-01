Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

