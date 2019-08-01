Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.64. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 900 shares.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.30. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a positive return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $851.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 483,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 107,515 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 564,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,554,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 14.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.