Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,080,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,184,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,278,000 after buying an additional 408,477 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,453,000 after buying an additional 225,073 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 177,610 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.80. 46,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,045. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $1,736,154.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,025,880.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 273,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

