Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4,386.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,500 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 221,452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 770.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,681 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. GMP Securities raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

NYSE CGC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,015. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 3.65. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 12.32.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 304.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

