Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their hold rating on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 695.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

