Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will post $5.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $2.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 million to $22.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.10 million, with estimates ranging from $18.32 million to $25.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 443.71% and a negative return on equity of 67.30%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million.

CARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laidlaw boosted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,389.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,919.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $241,502.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,312.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,348 shares of company stock worth $2,088,842 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 981,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after buying an additional 144,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 178,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $909.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

