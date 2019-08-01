CARDbuyers Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $216.00 (BCARD)

CARDbuyers (CURRENCY:BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. CARDbuyers has a total market capitalization of $15,091.89 and $216.00 worth of CARDbuyers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CARDbuyers has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CARDbuyers coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CARDbuyers

CARDbuyers (CRYPTO:BCARD) is a coin. CARDbuyers’ total supply is 30,950,185 coins. CARDbuyers’ official Twitter account is @CARDbuyersCoin. CARDbuyers’ official website is cardbuyers.cc.

CARDbuyers Coin Trading

CARDbuyers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARDbuyers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARDbuyers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CARDbuyers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

